Helena woman and East Helena man charged with drug crimes

A 43-year-old East Helena man and a 47-year-old Helena woman are being charged with multiple drug-related offenses.

Bryan Anthony Ellis has been charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and felony criminal possession with intent to distribute, along with misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, operating with expired registration and operating without liability insurance in effect.

Lorinda Niblack has been charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court records, an officer on patrol observed a vehicle without a front license plate on Dec. 31 and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, Ellis, was on probation and had multiple warrants out for his arrest. The passenger was Niblack, who was also on probation.

Ellis couldn’t provide proof of insurance, registration or his Montana driver’s license. He stated the vehicle belongs to him and that he has had it for a couple of years now, according to court reports.

The driver opened the glove box to look for registration, and the officer noticed an empty syringe inside. The K9 unit was called to the vehicle and gave a positive indication for drugs. Helena Probation and Parole authorized a search of the vehicle, said authorities.

The officer found two syringes in the glove box, one with a clear liquid and the other with a dark liquid. Both tested presumptive positive for meth. There was also a syringe located inside Niblack’s purse.

Both Ellis and Niblack were arrested on Dec. 31 and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.