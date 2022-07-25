Helena woman allegedly tried to hit ex with hammer

A 36-year-old Helena woman is being charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor counts of partner or family member assault and criminal destruction of a communication device after allegedly trying to hit an ex-partner with a hammer.

On July 22, officers responded to a report of a domestic assault at the 900 block of N. Cooke Street.

The complaint told authorities that a family disturbance involving an ex-partner, Beverly Garcia Jackson, had occurred on July 19.

Jackson is accused of punching the complainant in the eye during an argument. Their two children witnessed this, according to court reports filed on Tuesday.

They went downstairs to get away from the children, and Jackson allegedly grabbed a hammer and swung it at the complainant. Jackson was allegedly aiming for his head but hit the phone in his hand instead, court records say.

Jackson allegedly continued to smash the phone with the hammer. She put down the hammer after the complainant told her she would go to jail if she hit him with a hammer, according to court reports.

Later, Jackson allegedly punched the complainant in the leg while he was sitting on the couch with their children.

Officers were shown the smashed phone and the bruise on the complainant’s leg.

Jackson was arrested on July 23 and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.