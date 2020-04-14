Helena woman allegedly destroys partner's computer equipment

A 31-year-old Helena woman allegedly destroyed more than $3,000 worth of property belonging to her partner.

Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputies responded to the call of a domestic disturbance on Blaine Lane at about 10:30 p.m. on March 26.

Once on the scene, deputies made contact with the victim, who said that while attempting to gather his belongings, Kristen Alexandra Wokanick "locked herself inside of the residence and began destroying his property," according to the arresting officer's affidavit.

While speaking with deputies, Wokanick appeared to be intoxicated, the affidavit states.

Deputies reported observing many destroyed items, including a laptop, tablet, computer monitor and printer.

Wokanick was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. She has been charged with one felony count of criminal mischief.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

