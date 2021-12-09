Helena woman allegedly assaults police officer

A 45-year-old Helena woman has been charged with one felony count of assaulting a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

A Helena Police Department officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Cutler Street at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday to respond to a disturbance complaint involving Misty Lasonia Winslow.

The officer determined Winslow had multiple warrants out for her arrest. While being walked to the officer's car, Winslow allegedly pulled away from the officer and sat on the ground.

In the arrest report, the officer alleged Winslow then "brought her right leg back and kicked my lower leg with her right foot, causing pain."

Winslow was eventually apprehended and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

