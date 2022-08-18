Helena woman allegedly assaults partner, spits in officer's face

A 52-year-old Helena woman is being charged with felony partner or family member assault after getting into a physical altercation and misdemeanor assault with bodily fluid after allegedly spitting in an officer’s face.

On Wednesday, dispatch received a call from a male advising that Victoria Lynn Shurtliff was in his home on the 800 block of Logan Street and refusing to leave.

When the officer arrived, the male and Shurtliff were outside of the home on the sidewalk.

The male told the officer about a physical altercation between him and Shurtliff that happened earlier in the day on the 700 block of Carter Drive.

He told the officer that Shurtliff pushed him from behind, causing his knee to strike a concrete block, resulting in an abrasion on it, said authorities.

He also stated that Shurtliff punched him in the face during the altercation, which caused pain and bleeding in his upper lip.

Shurtliff admitted to being at the Carter Drive location, but she told the officer that she pushed the male after he first pushed her. She denied punching the male, said officials.

Shurtliff claimed she jumped from a moving vehicle but did not have physical injury consistent with this story.

Shurtliff has two prior PFMA convictions from 1990 and 1995. She was placed under arrest and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday.

On the booking floor, Shurtliff became aggressive and had to be carried to a holding cell. While being carried, she spit in an officer’s face, according to court reports.