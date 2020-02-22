Helena woman allegedly assaults family member

A 35-year-old Helena woman was arrested the morning of Valentine's Day for allegedly assaulting a family member.

A Helena police officer responded to the residence of Savannah Marion on the 2400 block of Belt View Drive for a report of a "physical domestic" in progress.

The officer's affidavit states that she was told Marion was angry that one family member had been "gone too long with their neighbor" and that Marion chased the family member around a vehicle. The family member attempted to flee from Marion "due to being afraid of her causing him injury due to a history of physical violence."

The officer noted Marion has previously been convicted of partner or family member assault.

Another family member attempted to hold Marion back by her shoulders to prevent her from damaging the neighbor's residence, and Marion pushed that individual to the ground, causing injury.

Marion denied having a physical altercation.

Marion was arrested just before 5 a.m. Friday and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. She has been charged with what would be her second PFMA, a misdemeanor, and a third PFMA, a felony.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

