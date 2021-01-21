Helena woman accused of trying to steal vehicle

A 48-year-old Helena woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle.

Sandra Lynn Schock is charged with felony robbery, felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor no insurance.

On Jan. 18, law enforcement responded to the 600 block of North Montana Avenue for reports of two women fighting and one bleeding. The victim told police that soon after she exited her vehicle, Schock ran up to her and said she needed her vehicle keys and other items. Schock reportedly grabbed the victim, pulled her hair and began clawing her face, leaving visible injuries.

During the altercation, Schock allegedly grabbed the victim's keys and attempted to conceal them in her clothing. The victim was able to get her keys back, but Schock had already gained access to the vehicle. Schock was reportedly found by police in the driver's seat of the victim's vehicle attempting to start it.

While police were speaking with Schock and the victim, dispatch advised that they received a call regarding Schock allegedly driving into a garage and leaving the scene. Officers examined the garage and determined there was damage to the building and vehicle exceeding a value of $1,500. There was also noticeable damage to the front of Schock's vehicle.