Helena woman accused of trying to hide heroin from jailer

Lewis and Clark County Detention Center officers allegedly found heroin on a 24-year-old Helena woman while she was being booked.

Shayna Noelle Caldwell was arrested March 14 by a Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputy on a valid arrest warrant.

As Caldwell was being strip searched while being booked into the detention center, "a bag with a black tar like substance fell from the Defendant's shirt," the detention officer's affidavit states.

Caldwell attempted to cover the bag by placing her foot over it and refused to follow the officer's repeated order to move her foot.

After being read her rights, she admitted to the officer that the substance was black tar heroin.

Caldwell has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

