A 43-year-old Helena woman has been charged with one felony count of forgery.
At about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, a Helena police officer was dispatched to the 2000 block of E. Custer Avenue at the request of a local business.
An employee told the officer a female believed to be under the influence of drugs left her belongings at the business. The employee reportedly discovered multiple duplicate cashier's checks in the woman's wallet, which were handed over to the officer.
When the defendant, Lindy Johnson, returned to the business, she stated she was there to buy a vehicle from someone and that the cashier's checks were given to her by her father.
The officer learned from the bank listed on the checks that the account numbers were fake. Johnson had seven checks totaling more than $10,000 and more blank checks in her possession.
Johnson also had a valid warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
