Helena woman accused of striking man with cooking pot

A 40-year-old Helena woman has been accused of striking a man with a cooking pot.

Amanda Elkhart is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

On Feb. 7, law enforcement responded to Glendale Street in regard to a domestic disturbance. Officers made contact with a male and female. The woman was identified as the defendant. The male said they had gotten into an argument, and the defendant allegedly grabbed a large metal pot and swung it at him, striking him in the back of the head.

The defendant admitted to grabbing something with a handle on it and swinging it at the male. However, she said she did not remember what she had swung at him.

Dispatch advised the defendant had a confirmed warrant for her arrest.

