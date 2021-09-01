Helena woman accused of stealing from Walmart

A 55-year-old Helena woman is accused of stealing more than $1,500 worth of items from the local Walmart where she is employed.

Tammy Jo Heitman is charged with felony theft.

On Aug. 30, law enforcement responded to the Walmart on Prospect Avenue for reports of a theft. The complainant said that Heitman had come into the business and stolen numerous items.

The complainant said the defendant began checking out at the register, but then passed all points of sale and did not pay or attempt to pay for the items.

The complainant advised that Heitman works for the Walmart.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.