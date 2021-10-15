Helena woman accused of stealing from business

Lisa Marie Newell, 51, of Helena, was charged with felony burglary after allegedly stealing from a local business.

On Oct. 10, law enforcement responded to North Last Chance Gulch for reports of a burglary. The victim reported someone had broken into the business and stolen numerous vehicle keys and titles.

Upon arriving at the scene, an officer spoke with the victim and business owner, who showed the officer a broken window in front of the business. The victim said a 2013 Ford F350 was stolen from the lot.

The victim reported that a Montana demo license plate registered to the business was also stolen. A friend of the business owner said a woman told him to leave the parking lot a day earlier, claiming she owned the property.

Dispatch received a call while the officer was at the scene, advising that two people reported a woman in a dark colored truck was throwing keys and yelling "come get a free car." The two callers brought the keys and license plates to the Law and Justice Center.

The officer located the woman on the 500 Block of North Last Chance Gulch, and there was a crowd of people holding titles consistent with those stolen from the business. The woman in the driver' seat of the vehicle matched the description provided.