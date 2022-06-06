 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena woman accused of stealing car

CHRISTIANSON, J.

A 32-year-old Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of stealing a Ford Focus. 

The arresting Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy stated in his affidavit that Jessica Krystyne Christianson stole the vehicle from its owner's residence on the 1600 block of Kelly Road on April 16.

The deputy observed tire tracks where the car had taken off quickly from the gravel parking lot. 

The registered owner of the car confirmed that Christianson did not have permission to use or drive the vehicle. 

Christianson was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. She has been charged with one felony count of theft.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

