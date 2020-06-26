Helena woman accused of stabbing woman with ink pen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 26-year-old Helena woman is accused of stabbing another woman with an ink pen.

Vivian Johnelle Goodpasture is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

On June 16, police responded to North Last Chance Gulch for reports of a physical altercation. Court documents state that the defendant was involved in an argument with a witness to the events.

A third female, identified as the victim, would step in believing that the defendant was going to stab the witness with an ink pen. The witness told police she did not believe the defendant was going to stab her.

The defendant and victim allegedly got into a physical altercation. The victim told police she believed the defendant was going to stab her with the pen.

Court documents state the victim was wearing a long sleeve shirt which had black line marks on it consistent with ones an ink pen would make. A piece of a black ball point pen were located at the scene.

