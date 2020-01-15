A 40-year-old Helena woman was arrested Jan. 10 for allegedly possessing methamphetamine, heroin and Alprazolam.
Lisa McLeod is facing two felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one felony count of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute.
Parole officers and a detective with the Missouri River Drug Task Force conducted a search of McLeod's residence on the 800 block of E. Main Street in East Helena. The law enforcement agents discovered a black container holding a small bag with methamphetamine, multiple plastic bags containing "a brown tar like substance consistent with heroin," and three loose, oblong blue pills.
Field tests confirmed the substances found were meth, heroin and Alprazolam, a schedule IV drug used to treat anxiety disorders. According to the arresting officer's affidavit, no prescription bottle was located.
The black container also held a scale and unused plastic bags.
McLeod later told the officer she was selling the heroin and using the money to buy methamphetamine for her personal use.
McLeod was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
