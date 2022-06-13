Helena woman accused of probation violations

A 24-year-old Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of multiple probation violations.

Police officers asked Probation and Parole to set up a meeting with probationer Moriah Rene Hadley to interview her about a theft.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Hadley used a stolen credit card to make a purchase via Facebook on June 4, and a search of Hadley's cellphone turned up a record of the transaction.

The arresting officer also reported finding a firearm in Hadley's residence, a violation of her probation restrictions.

Hadley's car was seen on security footage at a gas pump when a separate fraudulent transaction was made with the stolen card, according to the officer.

While searching the vehicle, an officer found a syringe partially filled with liquid that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Police further allege Hadley was living with an individual with whom she had two no-contact orders in place. She also reportedly had two outstanding warrants for her arrest out of municipal and justice courts.

Hadley was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. She has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, a felony, and violation of a no-contact order, a misdemeanor.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

