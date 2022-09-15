 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena woman accused of possessing meth while on parole

From the Helena-area felony arrests: Car theft, drug offenses, protection order violation series
Catina Shaffer

A 46-year-old Helena woman is being charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, an officer was informed that Probation and Parole found what appeared to be heroin during a probation search.

Probation and Parole showed the officer a brown colored substance and a tourniquet inside a bag. After talking to Catina Ann Shaffer and a second individual, it was discovered that the purse and items inside belonged to Shaffer.

Shaffer gave consent to have her purse searched, and the officer found a brown substance that appeared to be heroin, a pipe, multiple small clear plastic bags, one with white powder in it that tested presumptive positive for meth, and used syringes.

Shaffer stated the items were used to consume meth, said authorities. Shaffer was arrested.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

