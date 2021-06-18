Helena woman accused of pointing firearm at neighbor

A 47-year-old Helena woman has been accused of aiming a firearm at her neighbor while his young children were nearby.

Justine Elinor McLane is charged with felony assault with a weapon and felony criminal endangerment.

On June 12, law enforcement responded to Prospect Avenue for reports of a neighbor drawing a firearm during a dispute. A Helena Police Department officer arrived on the scene and made contact with the defendant.

The defendant told the officer that her 11-year-old daughter was babysitting for her neighbors when a man began yelling at the girl about an alleged theft. The defendant said she confronted the neighbors about the manner in which they were speaking to her child before leaving the area.

The victim said when the defendant came over to his residence, she pulled out a small pistol, aimed it at him and threatened to shoot him. Court documents state that the victim's three children, ages 2, 6 and 7, were behind him when the defendant allegedly brandished the firearm.

The defendant admitted to having a gun, but denied brandishing it or pointing it at anyone.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty

