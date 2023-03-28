A 35-year-old Helena woman has been charged with felony obstructing justice.

Officers were trying to locate Tanner Baker-Gong because he was a probation absconder and had multiple warrants out for his arrest. On March 19, authorities received information that Baker-Gong was at the residence of Jessikah Rae Ramsey.

Baker-Gong was believed to be armed. Officers spoke with Ramsey about trying to locate Baker-Gong, but she stated that he was not inside her residence. She wouldn’t allow authorities to check inside her residence.

Ramsey’s boyfriend is incarcerated in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. Later in the evening of March 19, Ramsey called the jail and spoke with him. She told him that she had a bad day and made comments that Baker-Gong was a "maggot” and “the cops surrounded my house today for him” and she didn't know why she lied for him.

On March 21, Baker-Gong was arrested and admitted he was hiding in Ramsey’s residence on March 19. Ramsey was arrested.