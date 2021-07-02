Helena woman accused of meth possession

A 43-year-old Helena woman is facing a felony drug charge following a traffic stop for a broken windshield.

A Helena police officer stopped Yvette Gutierrez at about 7 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Helena Avenue and Roberts Street.

According to the arresting officer's affidavit, the vehicle Gutierrez was driving had license plates belonging to another vehicle, Gutierrez did not have a valid driver's license, nor did she have valid liability insurance.

Gutierrez also had a valid warrant for her arrest.

Upon searching the vehicle, the officer reported finding about 0.4 grams of methamphetamine, multiple glass smoking devices and tinfoil with "presumptive positive meth residue."

Gutierrez was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

She has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, no insurance and displaying fictitious plates.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

