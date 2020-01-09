A 40-year-old Helena woman has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
A Helena police officer was dispatched to a casino on the 1800 block of Custer Avenue late Sunday night for a report of found drugs.
The complainant said she found a baggie of white crystallized substance, later determined to be methamphetamine, on a chair in the casino and used video surveillance to provide officers a suspect.
Shortly after midnight on Monday, the woman, Karma Personette, returned with friends who all "appeared to be looking around the casino frantically," according to the charging documents.
When the officer returned to the casino and made contact with Personette, she admitted to being in the casino earlier that evening and sitting in the chair where the drugs were found.
The arresting officer's affidavit states the video surveillance footage confirmed the drugs were not present in the chair before Personette sat down but appeared after she left.
Personette was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.