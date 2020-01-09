Karma Personette

A 40-year-old Helena woman has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

A Helena police officer was dispatched to a casino on the 1800 block of Custer Avenue late Sunday night for a report of found drugs.

The complainant said she found a baggie of white crystallized substance, later determined to be methamphetamine, on a chair in the casino and used video surveillance to provide officers a suspect.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, the woman, Karma Personette, returned with friends who all "appeared to be looking around the casino frantically," according to the charging documents.

When the officer returned to the casino and made contact with Personette, she admitted to being in the casino earlier that evening and sitting in the chair where the drugs were found.

The arresting officer's affidavit states the video surveillance footage confirmed the drugs were not present in the chair before Personette sat down but appeared after she left.

Personette was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

