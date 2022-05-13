Helena woman accused of meth possession

Helena police say a 57-year-old Helena woman, Francis Wilkin Swisher, violated her probation by possessing methamphetamine.

Officers performed a search of Swisher upon request of the Department of Probation and Parole at about 5 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the arresting officer's affidavit, a glass pipe with white residue and a small bag of white, "crystal-like" powder that both tested presumptive positive for meth were found in a purple case in Swisher's vehicle.

Swisher was also asked to submit a urine sample for her parole officer, and police allege she attempted to provide a urine sample from two days prior using a device she had created that she believed would not test positive for drugs. According to the arresting officer, it did.

Swisher was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. She has been charged with single felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in addition to a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

