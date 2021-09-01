Helena woman accused of kicking police officer in the face

A 29-year-old Helena woman has been charged with several crimes after allegedly kicking a police officer in the face.

Sara E. Longtree is charged with felony assault on a peace officer, misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor criminal mischief and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

On Aug. 29, law enforcement responded to a local business in the area of South Park Avenue and East Broadway Street. The defendant was inside a local business and had been asked to leave. As she was being escorted out of the business, she allegedly kicked a person in the chest causing significant pain. The defendant also damaged the door of the business by kicking it.

When officers arrived, they began speaking with the defendant and she became uncooperative. In an attempt to detain the defendant, she reportedly resisted arrest by constantly pulling her arms away. While trying to get the defendant to sit in a patrol vehicle, the defendant kicked an officer in the face causing significant pain, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.