Helena woman accused of keeping meth near children

A 33-year-old Helena woman is accused of keeping illegal drugs in her home with her children.

Kimberly Ann Cole is charged with felony possession of meth with intent to distribute, felony meth possession and felony criminal child endangerment.

On May 5, law enforcement assisted probation and parole in a search of a residence owned by the defendant. The defendant stated that she and her two daughters are the only residents.

During the course of the search, law enforcement allegedly located a safe in the bathroom. When opened by the defendant, a .22 pistol, 3.5 grams of psilocybe mushrooms and multiple drug paraphernalia items were found. While continuing the search, detectives located a black makeup bag with five plastic bags containing alleged methamphetamine. It totaled 86 grams of alleged meth.

A digital scale painted with the initials KC was also located. Court documents state the defendant's bedroom and bathroom had numerous items belonging to children including toys, clothing and candy. Detectives noted that within a foot of the makeup case was a child's toothbrush.

