 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Helena woman accused of forging stolen checks

  • 0
Krystal Lee Slizeski

Krystal Lee Slizeski

A 31-year-old Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal drugs and forging stolen checks. 

Krystal Lee Slizeski is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, felony theft and felony forgery.

On Dec. 14, Helena Police Department received a call from a man advising that someone needed to speak with Officer Scott Finnicum. The caller alleged that the defendant was a drug user and sold drugs.

Finnicum requested a search of the defendant's residence via Helena Probation and Parole. Detectives searched her residence and located drug paraphernalia and meth. They also located two checks belonging to another individual valued at around $2,000.

When asked about the checks, the defendant said another individual gave them to her. Court documents say the defendant was behind on rent and would fill out the checks for her boyfriend so he could cash them and pay the landlord. 

The owner of the checks was called and he said they had been stolen out of a friend's car. He reportedly did not know the defendant and wished to press charges.

People are also reading…

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News