Helena woman accused of felony theft

A 32-year-old Helena woman has been accused of stealing a black bag from a vehicle at a local casino.

Leslie Janice Dillon is charged with felony theft, felony heroin possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles.

According to court documents, on Sept. 18 the defendant and a man named Larry Dotta were noticed near the Nissan Titan of another man parked at the Magic Diamond Casino.

Dotta and the man had an ongoing dispute over baseball cards. Court documents state that Dotta blocked the exit to the casino looking out for anyone approaching, while Dillon opened the driver's side door and removed an object from the door before entering the vehicle.

This was observed by Helena police officers via parking lot security footage.

The victim reported to police that he was missing a black bank bag containing $1,500 to $2,000 in cash. A HPD officer met with Dillon at the YWCA in Helena. The defendant allegedly admitted that she took the bank bag, saying she wanted to exchange the bag for Dotta's baseball cards. However, Dillon claims when she opened the bag, she discovered a large amount of heroin and syringes.

The defendant also stated that when they found those drugs, she and Dotta relapsed.