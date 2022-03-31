 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena woman accused of drug possession

  • 0
Cindy Lee Devine

Cindy Lee Devine, 57, of Helena, is charged with felony criminal possession of heroin.

On March 4, law enforcement responded to a call from St. Peter's Health staff reporting that a patient, the defendant, had reportedly dropped a baggy of drugs in the hospital. An officer responded and recovered the bag. The substance was determined the be heroin.

The defendant reportedly voluntarily spoke with the officer about the baggy, without being questioned. She reportedly admitted that it was heroin.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

