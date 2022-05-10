Helena woman accused of driving while impaired with child in car

A 31-year-old Helena woman has been charged with criminal child endangerment, driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license and possession of an open container in a vehicle after police received a report that she was impaired when she picked up her 9-year-old child from school.

Helena police said they received a report May 4 from a school in the 400 block of Warren Street that the woman was impaired when she picked up her child. They were heading to a business in the 1300 block of Gallatin Avenue.

The officer found the vehicle with the child inside in front of the business, and there was an open container in the cupholder. The parent reportedly came outside soon after.

The officer said the woman had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and had stumbled. The woman, identified as Elizabeth Rita Fah, refused to provide a breath sample, police said, adding she had two prior driving under the influence convictions within 10 years.

The criminal child endangerment charge is a felony and the driving with a suspended license and open container charges are misdemeanors.

Fah was charged Thursday in Justice Court.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

