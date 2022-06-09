Helena woman accused of driving under the influence with child passenger

The Montana Highway Patrol has accused a 34-year-old Helena woman of driving under the influence of alcohol with a child in the car.

According to the arresting trooper's probable cause affidavit, Nicole Lynn Templin "admitted to drinking an entire 6-pack of White Claws before driving."

Templin was stopped on John G Mine Road Wednesday, and the trooper reported her eyes were bloodshot and watery and she exhibited multiple signs of impairment during the field sobriety tests.

Templin submitted to a preliminary breath test and registered a breath alcohol content of 0.126%, according to the court filings.

The trooper stated Templin "swerved into a couple mailboxes on John G Mine Rd, causing property damage."

There was an 8-year-old child in the vehicle, court records say.

Templin was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. She has been charged with one felony count of criminal child endangerment.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

