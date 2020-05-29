Helena woman accused of crashing stolen truck into building

A 23-year-old Helena woman has been charged with multiple felonies in connection to the theft of a truck.
Kaitlyn Dawn Polich was charged with felony theft (seventh offense), felony criminal endangerment, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
On May 8, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies and Helena Police Department officers were dispatched for reports of a stolen vehicle.
The victim reported that Polich had stolen his 2006 Chevrolet Silvarado, valued at approximately $7,000. The victim and a witness followed the defendant in a separate vehicle.
When the defendant realized she was being followed, she allegedly ran a red light in an effort to evade her pursuers.
The victim and witness managed to catch up to the defendant, who eventually came to a dead end and was cornered. The victim got out of the vehicle and attempted to waive down the defendant. She allegedly placed the truck in reverse and started moving backward.
Court records say the driver's side mirror struck the victim in the body and the vehicle smashed into the northeast corner of a building. This caused damage to both the vehicle and building.
The defendant then allegedly placed the truck in drive and attempted to drive forward. The witness had parked his vehicle in order to block the defendant.
The witness drew a revolver and pointed it at the defendant. He told police he feared for his life that the defendant would ram him. The defendant stopped the vehicle and was pulled out by both the defendant and witness.
The defendant allegedly complied and laid on the ground. The victim determined the situation had been deescalated and put the firearm away.
The defendant, after being allowed to stand up, tried to run away but was tackled by the victim and witness on a nearby patch of grass. She was held on the ground until a police officer arrived and detained her.
The victim was reportedly not injured and said he didn't believe that the defendant intentionally struck him with the vehicle.
After the arrest of the defendant, a subsequent search of her belongings allegedly revealed marijuana and methamphetamine.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
