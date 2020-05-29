Helena woman accused of crashing stolen truck into building

A 23-year-old Helena woman has been charged with multiple felonies in connection to the theft of a truck.

Kaitlyn Dawn Polich was charged with felony theft (seventh offense), felony criminal endangerment, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

On May 8, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies and Helena Police Department officers were dispatched for reports of a stolen vehicle.

The victim reported that Polich had stolen his 2006 Chevrolet Silvarado, valued at approximately $7,000. The victim and a witness followed the defendant in a separate vehicle.

When the defendant realized she was being followed, she allegedly ran a red light in an effort to evade her pursuers.

The victim and witness managed to catch up to the defendant, who eventually came to a dead end and was cornered. The victim got out of the vehicle and attempted to waive down the defendant. She allegedly placed the truck in reverse and started moving backward.

Court records say the driver's side mirror struck the victim in the body and the vehicle smashed into the northeast corner of a building. This caused damage to both the vehicle and building.