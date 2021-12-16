Helena woman accused of check fraud

A 29-year-old Helena woman has been accused of check fraud.

Shawnee Autumn Dennis is charged with felony forgery exceeding a loss of $5,000.

On Nov. 29, law enforcement was dispatched to US Highway 12 for a report of forged checks. A sheriff's deputy responded and met with the victim, who said multiple checks had been cashed with his signature forged. The victim provided the deputy with copies of the checks and affidavits of forgery provided by the bank.

Court documents state multiple checks were written to the defendant and cashed via mobile deposit into an account with her name. The checks were deposited starting in June 2021 and continuing through November 2021. The amount of money deposited totaled more than $9,000. The victim said he did not know the defendant and did not write her any checks.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, the deputy met with and arrested the defendant at her residence.

