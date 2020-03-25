You are the owner of this article.
Helena woman accused of chasing man with knife
Kimerley Marlene Bland

A 57-year-old Helena woman was arrested for allegedly threatening a man with a "large fixed blade sheath knife," according to the arrest report.

Helena police officers responded to the 800 block of Breckenridge Street just after 4 p.m. on March 13, where they found Kimerley Marlene Bland holding the knife and a man barricaded behind a door in the residence.

The man told officers he was chased from the residence's common area by Bland, and that he was afraid he would be stabbed if Bland caught up with him.

The arresting officer's affidavit states Bland had "no legitimate right to use force or to chase the victim from the premises."

Bland was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. She has been charged with one felony count of assault with a weapon.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

