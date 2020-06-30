You are the owner of this article.
Helena woman accused of bicycle theft, meth possession
Bobette Elizabeth Crenshaw

A 29-year-old Helena woman is accused of bicycle theft and possession of meth.

Bobette Elizabeth Crenshaw is charged with felony burglary and felony meth possession.

On May 1, law enforcement responded to reports of a stolen bicycle. An officer determined that the bike had been stolen from a garage after someone forced entry through a door.

Crenshaw later allegedly admitted to taking the bike without the permission of the owner. Dispatch advised that Crenshaw had three warrants for her arrest.

During a routine booking search, police allegedly discovered methamphetamine tucked into Crenshaw's waistband.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

