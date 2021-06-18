Helena woman accused of bear-spraying partner

A 43-year-old Helena woman was arrested after allegedly spraying her partner with bear spray.

Theresa Marie Walker is charged with two felony counts of partner/family member assault (third offense).

On June 13, law enforcement responded to the 500 block of North Davis Street for reports of an assault. The complainant stated that two women were in a fight and one had sprayed the other with bear spray.

The defendant said she was holding the can of bear spray when it went off and negligently harmed the victim. The victim said she was sprayed in the face and made multiple statements about her face burning. Court documents state the victim's face was red.

Multiple witnesses at the scene said the defendant purposely sprayed the victim with the bear spray.

The defendant had two prior PFMA convictions.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

