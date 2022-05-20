Helena woman accused of attack with soda can and broom

A 29-year-old Helena woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a man with a soda can and broom handle and threatening him with a rock.

Ashley Lace Brenneman is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

An officer was dispatched to the 4000 block of Boundary Street in East Helena around 2:50 p.m. on May 14 for a report of a domestic disturbance.

According to the officer's arrest affidavit, the victim reported that Brenneman threw an open soda can that hit him in the head and hit him with a broom handle. He reported the defendant then picked up a rock and threatened to hit him with it.

The victim had bruising on his back that matched his statement of being hit with a broom, the officer reported. The deputy also found the contents of a soda can and watched video of the incident corroborating the victim’s statement.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

