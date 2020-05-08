You are the owner of this article.
Helena woman accused of assaulting partner with dumbbell
A 34-year-old Helena woman has been charged with felony assault with a weapon after she allegedly attacked her partner with a dumbbell.

Amber Lynn Stamper is also charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

The incident occurred on April 14, when an officer observed a male and female in a physical altercation off US Highway 12 East. The reporting officer responded to the observing officer's location to assist.

The officer observed video of Stamper picking up a dumbbell and breaking the rear window of the victim's vehicle.

The defendant then allegedly attempted to strike the victim with the dumbbell, saying she was going to "knock his teeth into his skull." The officer said the victim had to forcibly keep the defendant from hitting him with the dumbbell.

According to the officer, Stamper is also on video driving a vehicle at this time. She allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol, and a breath test indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 0.214.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

