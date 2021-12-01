Helena woman accused of assaulting officer

A 54-year-old Helena woman is accused of assaulting an officer who was responding to a trespassing complaint against her.

Susan Barbara Prout is charged with felony assault on a peace officer, misdemeanor criminal trespass to property, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

On Nov. 29, law enforcement responded to North Oakes Street for reports of a criminal trespass. Dispatch advised that a woman had been asked to leave the premises but refused to do so. A responding officer located the defendant in the driver's seat of her vehicle.

The defendant was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis. Court documents state she had a hatchet nearby and threatened to punch the responding officer in the face. She was advised by multiple officers and a mobile mental health crisis response worker that she needed to leave, but she refused to comply.

Court documents state the defendant repeatedly obstructed a police investigation for over an hour before finally exiting her vehicle in an aggressive manner.

The defendant reportedly stepped toward an officer rapidly while screaming and raising a clinched fist. Officers attempted to secure the defendant and she resisted arrest by thrashing her body around.

Once the defendant was in handcuffs, she allegedly kneed an officer in the groin.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

