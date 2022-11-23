Helena woman accused of assaulting man with a weight

A 32-year-old Helena woman has been charged with felony assault with a weapon, felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

On Nov. 20, an officer responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence. The complainant called law enforcement and reported that a man would not leave. Then the call disconnected, and dispatch tried to call the complainant back but couldn’t reach her.

The officer could hear disturbances coming from inside upon arrival. A man opened the door covered in blood. Medical personnel responded to check on his injuries. The man suffered serious bodily injury, said officials.

The man was “agitated and uncooperative with law enforcement,” according to court reports.

The woman who had called law enforcement was named Corinna Marie Ingham. She admitted to hitting the man with a weight and punching the man in the face during an argument, court reports say.

The documents say several areas inside Ingham’s bedroom appeared to be stained with blood, and Ingham told authorities that she tried to clean them up before law enforcement arrived.

Ingham was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.