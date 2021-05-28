Helena woman accused of assaulting her mother

A 28-year-old Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting her mother.

Danika Marie Mongar Kaufman is charged with two felony counts of partner or family member assault (third and fourth offense).

On May 23, law enforcement responded to a residence for reports of a domestic disturbance. The victim had called 911 and reported that her daughter had harmed her and was being disorderly.

The victim told officers the defendant became upset and grabbed the victim by her shoulders. The victim said she was afraid of being assaulted because the defendant had allegedly assaulted her in the past, most recently on May 20.

During that incident, the defendant reportedly pushed a screen door at the victim, causing the victim to fall onto her knee. The defendant is also accused of biting the victim on the leg. Officers observed that the mark was still there and was consistent with the victim's story.

When speaking with police, the defendant admitted to biting the victim. A criminal history check showed two prior PFMA convictions.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.