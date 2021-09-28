Helena woman accused of assaulting family members

A 25-year-old Helena woman has been accused of assaulting two members of her family.

Christa Elfrida Chapman is charged with felony partner or family member assault (third offense).

On Sept. 26, law enforcement responded to Phillips Road for a domestic disturbance.

The complainant reported the woman grabbed him and a boy by the neck. The deputy observed multiple scratch marks, red and swollen, on the complainant's neck.

The defendant reportedly refused to speak with the deputy in person. She denied laying a hand on the complainant but said they had been arguing.

The deputy requested to meet with her to confirm she had no injuries. Upon meeting with the defendant, the deputy confirmed she had no injuries prior to arresting her.

She has two prior convictions for PFMA.

