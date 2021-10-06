Helena woman accused of assault with purse

A 30-year-old Helena woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting a man with her purse.

Tori Lynn Hill is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

On Sept. 30, law enforcement was dispatched to Leslie Avenue for reports of a male who had been struck in the head with an unknown object and was bleeding profusely. The male was located and reported that the defendant had come into his residence and was upset with him.

The man was reportedly at his computer desk when the defendant came up and struck him in the head. The man was checked by medical personnel, and the defendant was located inside the residence.

The victim said he was possibly hit in the head with a purse and another sharp object. A purse and set of keys were found. They belonged to the defendant and had red-brown stains on them, consistent with blood.

