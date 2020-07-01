Helena woman accused driving under the influence with child in car

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 23-year-old Helena woman is accused of driving under the influence of marijuana with a child in the vehicle.

Alexis Marie Dickerson-Warburton is charged with felony child endangerment, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor no liability insurance and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle with no registration.

On May 6, law enforcement made a routine traffic stop, and one officer reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle Dickerson-Warburton was driving.

The defendant allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day. Officers had the defendant perform a field sobriety test and determined she showed signs of impairment.

Police seized a marijuana vape pen from the defendant's possession. There was a child under the age of the age of 14 in the vehicle.

The defendant refused a blood test.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.