Helena woman accused driving under the influence with child in car

Alexis Marie Dickerson-Warburton

Alexis Dickerson-Warburton

A 23-year-old Helena woman is accused of driving under the influence of marijuana with a child in the vehicle. 

Alexis Marie Dickerson-Warburton is charged with felony child endangerment, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor no liability insurance and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle with no registration.

On May 6, law enforcement made a routine traffic stop, and one officer reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle Dickerson-Warburton was driving. 

The defendant allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day. Officers had the defendant perform a field sobriety test and determined she showed signs of impairment.

Police seized a marijuana vape pen from the defendant's possession. There was a child under the age of the age of 14 in the vehicle.

The defendant refused a blood test.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

