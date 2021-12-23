Helena teen charged with assault with a weapon

Gerald Anthony Meyers, 18, of Helena, is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

On Dec. 8, law enforcement responded to the 3000 block of Erin Court for reports of an assault. A victim told police that the defendant had assaulted him with a weapon. The victim was able to identify the defendant by social media. The victim said a verbal altercation had occurred between him and the defendant inside the business and continued outside. The victim said the defendant "flashed" a handgun toward him.

The victim said the defendant attempted to chamber a round inside the handgun, but the round became jammed. The defendant allegedly pointed it directly at the victim multiple times. On one occasion, the defendant allegedly pressed the barrel of the gun to the victim's head and pulled the trigger. The victim said he feared for his life.

An employee allegedly witnessed the defendant with the handgun.

The deputy spoke with the defendant, who said he goes by a specific alias that was used with the social media profile identified by the victim.

The defendant had no prior assault convictions.

