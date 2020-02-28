Helena teen allegedly assaults neighbor with baseball bat

An 18-year-old Helena man is accused of breaking into a residence on the 500 block of S. Rodney Street and physically assaulting the occupant.

Helena police officers responded to the residence around 10 p.m. Feb. 21. Witnesses and the victim reported that a man, later identified as Brendan Ray Lewis, entered the household without permission "armed with a metal baseball bat and a fixed-blade knife" and proceeded to assault the victim with the bat, causing visible injuries.

The victim told officers Lewis fled the scene after he struck Lewis multiple times with a shovel and threatened to call 911.

Officers later located Lewis at his residence. Lewis admitted to entering the victim's residence without permission and assaulting him with the baseball bat.

Lewis was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. Detention officers performing a routine search found "a small quantity of marijuana on (Lewis') person."

He has been charged with one felony count of aggravated burglary and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.