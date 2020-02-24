Helena teen accused of having meth in presence of children

An 18-year-old Helena woman has been charged with felony counts of endangering welfare of children and criminal possession of dangerous drugs, according to court documents.

According to charging documents, Tamikka Violet Norris was allegedly "knowingly caused or permitted a child to inhale, be exposed to or have contact with methamphetamine" in August of 2019.

It is unclear from court documents if Norris knew the child or if she was even in the same room as the child at the time the crime occurred. Montana Code Annotated states an individual is in violation of this law by possessing dangerous drugs in "the residence of a child, in a building, structure, conveyance, or outdoor location where a child might reasonably be expected to be present, in a room offered to the public for overnight accommodation or in any multiple-unit residential building."

Court documents state Norris had methamphetamine and a glass pipe containing white residue in her possession.

Norris was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County at some point in 2020, though it is unclear from the documents available when that arrest occurred.

The Lewis and Clark County Attorney's office declined to provide an arresting officer's affidavit.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

