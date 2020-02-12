Helena teen accused of driving impaired with child in vehicle

An 18-year-old Helena man was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. Friday for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the vehicle.

Michael Wegner was driving a silver Buick on Montana Avenue. When his traffic light at Custer Avenue turned green, a Helena police officer observed Wegner hesitate, turn west on Custer Avenue without signaling and accelerate at a high rate of speed, according to the officer's report.

The officer clocked Wegner driving 54 mph in a 40 mph zone and conducted a traffic stop.

The officer reported Wegner had "bloodshot eyes and dilated pupils" and was "grinding his teeth."

Wegner claimed ownership of two glass pipes the officer saw in the vehicle. Wegner told the officer he had smoked marijuana earlier and "believed it was 'laced,'" the affidavit reads.

Wegner exhibited "several clues of impairment" during a standard field sobriety test. A breath test showed Wegner had no alcohol in his system, but a "Drug Recognition Experts" evaluation showed signs of drug impairment.

Dispatch confirmed Wegner had no prior DUI offenses on his record.