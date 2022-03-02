Helena teen accused of armed robbery

An 18-year-old Helena man was arrested in connected with an armed robbery.

Gerald A. Meyers is charged with felony robbery, felony accountability to robbery, and felony aggravated burglary, or in the alternative, felony accountability for aggravated burglary.

On Feb. 15, law enforcement responded to Valley Drive regarding a burglary complaint. The complainant said her son had been robbed at gunpoint in his home. The complainant stated several suspects left in a green Subaru station wagon. Dispatch then received a call from a second complainant who was following the suspect vehicle.

At the Valley Drive location, a victim reported that he was in his room with several friends when he heard a loud banging on the door. His friends left through a window while he stayed in the room. He said four males entered the room, and two were armed with handguns. He reported one of the suspects aimed a handgun at him while the others stole an Xbox, glass bongs, an ounce of marijuana and a pair of headphones. The victim recognized one of the males.

Another victim said he did not see the suspects, but his Xbox had been stolen and his television was damaged. He also stated he was missing $1,500 in cash.

Deputies located a vehicle matching the description on East Clark Street. Deputies made contact with six males, including the defendant, in a camper trailer. One of the males admitted to being at the Valley Drive location and said he stole the marijuana. He confirmed that two of the males had handguns and threatened one of the victims. He also confirmed the defendant's presence in the bedroom.

The owner of the camper trailer gave consent to a search. During that search, law enforcement allegedly found the stolen items and two handguns.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.