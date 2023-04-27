The Helena High softball team made quick work of Missoula Hellgate by the score of 18-1 on Thursday.

Helena plated eight runs in the first and second innings before adding two in the third. Hellgate scored one run in the fourth inning, but the Bengals limited the Knights to just one hit. Helena managed 13.

Faith Howard got the decision after allowing one run in five innings pitched. She struck out 14 and gave up just one hit. Howard also hit a home run and she wasn't alone as Helena hit four total. Kendall Klemp went yard twice and drove in five runs. Makenna Campbell also hit a homer and had two RBI. Howard drove in three runs.

The East Helena baseball team also came away with a 13-5 win over Stevensville on Thursday. Colter Charlesworth, Kai Richey, Taylor Kopp, Colter DeYoung and Xavier Nunn all drove in runs in the win for the Vigilantes who are 4-8 on the season.

EHHS scored the first two runs but trailed 5-3 going into the bottom of the sixth inning when the Vigilantes scored 10 runs to rally for the win. Nunn had a team-high two hits for East Helena. Jacob Spencer got the win on the mound after allowing seven hits and five runs, while striking out three.