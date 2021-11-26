Helena resident charged with partner assault

Serenity Alana Mann, 32, of Helena, is charged with felony partner or family member assault.

On Nov. 17, law enforcement was dispatched to Wylie Drive for an unrelated assault. During the investigation, deputies learned of a longstanding abusive relationship between the defendant and the victim. According to court documents, the victim is mentally disabled due to a traumatic brain injury sustained early in life.

On the following day, detectives spoke with the victim, who disclosed an incident that happened during the night of Nov. 16. The victim said the defendant was angry and "knocked her down" while strangling her. The victim described being placed in a "sleeper hold," which nearly caused her to black out.

The victim showed detectives a photo from a previous injury allegedly caused by the defendant.

The defendant denied any altercation on that night when speaking to detectives, but admitted to hitting the victim on multiple different occasions. When asked what was the worst thing the defendant has ever done to the victim, the defendant reported putting the victim in "a sleeper hold."

