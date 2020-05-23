Helena Reps Class A baseball moves to 1-1; AA Senators game postponed

FLORENCE – One day after their season-opening victory, the Helena Reps had a slice of humble pie Saturday afternoon in a 9-1 loss to the Bozeman Bucks A.
The Bucks scored six runs in the first inning and the Reps never recovered.
Tycen Mooney knocked in Hunter Bratcher as Helena trimmed the lead to 6-1 in the top of the fourth. However, in the bottom half of the inning, Bozeman answered right back with three more runs.
After a scoreless fifth from the Reps that was all she wrote.
Dillon Coleman pitched three innings of shutout ball for the Bucks. He struck out two, walked three and allowed zero hits.
During the Reps' 5-1 victory Friday against the Missoula Mavericks, Will Brent went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Helena.
Gavin Thennis mowed down the Mavs for four innings and picked up the win. He fanned three, walked two and gave up one hit. Walker Bennett came in for a nine-out save, during which he struck out one and surrendered just an unearned run.
The Senators' Saturday game in Bozeman was canceled due to weather. That game against the Great Falls Chargers is rescheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, immediately after Helena's already-scheduled game against the Belgrade Bandits at noon.
Also Friday:
Independents 6, GVO B 5: Sam Ark drew a bases-loaded walk, lifting Helena to a win in its season opener at the Memorial Day Tournament at Kindrick Legion Field Friday.
The game having a two-hour time limit added another layer of excitement. In order to get their final at bat, the Independents had to put GVO away in a timely fashion in the top-half of the sixth. They were able to do that and the rest, as they say, is history.
Coach Tristan Shea said that his squad was ecstatic to be back on the field.
"For a lot of the guys, it's been a while," he said."We're already a month behind. So a lot of guys were really looking forward to it."
Joey Seliskar picked up the win on the bump for the Independents with 1 1/3 innings of one-run ball. Will Lyng started the game for Helena and allowed one run on a pair of hits over three innings.
"For the most part our pitchers did a good job throwing strikes and letting our defense get outs," Shea said. "That led to us our victory."
Chase Huschka paced the Independents offense by going 2-for-3 at the dish. Seth Nielsen had a timely single for Helena. His base knock in the bottom of the fifth plated three runs and knotted the game at four.
Matthew Kiewiet covers high school and community sports for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter @IRmattkiewiet.
