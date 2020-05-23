Helena Reps Class A baseball moves to 1-1; AA Senators game postponed

Also Friday:

Independents 6, GVO B 5: Sam Ark drew a bases-loaded walk, lifting Helena to a win in its season opener at the Memorial Day Tournament at Kindrick Legion Field Friday.

The game having a two-hour time limit added another layer of excitement. In order to get their final at bat, the Independents had to put GVO away in a timely fashion in the top-half of the sixth. They were able to do that and the rest, as they say, is history.

Coach Tristan Shea said that his squad was ecstatic to be back on the field.

"For a lot of the guys, it's been a while," he said."We're already a month behind. So a lot of guys were really looking forward to it."

Joey Seliskar picked up the win on the bump for the Independents with 1 1/3 innings of one-run ball. Will Lyng started the game for Helena and allowed one run on a pair of hits over three innings.

"For the most part our pitchers did a good job throwing strikes and letting our defense get outs," Shea said. "That led to us our victory."

Chase Huschka paced the Independents offense by going 2-for-3 at the dish. Seth Nielsen had a timely single for Helena. His base knock in the bottom of the fifth plated three runs and knotted the game at four.

Matthew Kiewiet covers high school and community sports for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter @IRmattkiewiet.

